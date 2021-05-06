Last month: Ridgecrest homeowner shoots intruder
Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
He was yelling and pounding on the doors and windows. Eventually, he went to a side door and broke a window trying to gain access.
The homeowner grabbed a shotgun and fired, hitting the intruder in the shoulder.
Police responded, taking the individual for medical treatment, then booking him into jail.
The homeowner was not charged. The intruder was booked into jail under "investigation of residential burglary" and released a few days later pending charges.
0 comments:
Post a Comment