Last month: Ridgecrest homeowner shoots intruder

Photo by Steven H. Robinson A man with a wooden sword was walking around a home in the 16200 block of 11th Ave NE in Ridgecrest at 3am on April 6, 2021.





He was yelling and pounding on the doors and windows. Eventually, he went to a side door and broke a window trying to gain access.





The homeowner grabbed a shotgun and fired, hitting the intruder in the shoulder.





Police responded, taking the individual for medical treatment, then booking him into jail.





The homeowner was not charged. The intruder was booked into jail under "investigation of residential burglary" and released a few days later pending charges.







