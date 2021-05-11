Case updates May 9, 2021
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
|Pfizer will soon be approved for
12 year olds and up
The CDC is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 12 year olds this week.
United States
- Total cases 32,543,257 - 24,080 in one day
- Total deaths 578,945 - 280 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 415,705
- Total hospitalizations 22,856
- Total deaths 5,586
King county
- Total cases 101,274 - 175 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,962 - 13 in a day
- Total deaths 1,542 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,512 - 41 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,350 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 396 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,340 - 0 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
