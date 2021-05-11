LFP Citizen's Commission virtual meeting on Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

FCC-EBB -Kickoff and Speaker Event Wednesday, May 12, 2021 · 4:00 – 5:00pm

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides support for broadband services and certain devices to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.









"The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.

"We need to use all available tools to get 100% of us connected in this country and this program is an essential part of making that happen."

--(FCC) Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.



Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.



The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.



Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program



A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program."

The Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission has recently become a Community Partner, to help inform the Community about an exciting new opportunity to help bridge the digital divide.On May 12, 2021, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), will Kick Off the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program.The Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission has invited a guest speaker from the FCC - EBB Program to tell us about the program -- including how to access the program, how to find local providers participating in the program, and how to use this benefit when you already have access to the "Lifeline" Program. Even things like the definition of a "family" for this program.