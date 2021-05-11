Richmond Beach Celebration heads into the second week
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Week 2: May 9-15, Small Business Week
This week the focus is on non-food related businesses, with an emphasis on shopping local and educating the community on services our local businesses provide. Look for webinars and videos on the Richmond Beach YouTube Channel, RichmondBeachTV including talks with Realtors Cori Whitaker and Jack Malek, as well as information and instructional yoga videos from locally owned Xpress Yoga.
Also happening this week:
Virtue Cellars Winery is proud to partner with the Richmond Beach Community Association. On May 15 from 1:30-3:30pm, Virtue Cellars will have a pop-up tent at 2303 NW 193rd Place, Shoreline, offering a complimentary, limited edition collectable wine glass and a discount coupon. Quantities are limited.
Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale (see article) is also happening on May 15 from 9:00am - 4:00pm throughout the community. Pick up a map from the Richmond Beach Coffee Company starting on Friday, May 14, 2021. No registration necessary — simply round up your sale items and post some signs in your front yard and at nearby intersections.
Don’t forget Richmond Beach has its very own bowling alley. Spin Alley Bowling Center (1430 NW Richmond Beach Road) is open after 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and at 11:00 a.m. on weekends and follows all COVID guidelines. Lane reservations are recommended. Check out Spin Alley’s website at spinalleybowling.com
