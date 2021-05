Richmond Beach Celebration heads into the second week

By Teresa Pape By Teresa Pape





RBCA Executive DirectorThis week the focus is on non-food related businesses, with an emphasis on shopping local and educating the community on services our local businesses provide. Look for webinars and videos on the Richmond Beach YouTube Channel, RichmondBeachTV including talks with Realtors Cori Whitaker and Jack Malek, as well as information and instructional yoga videos from locally owned Xpress Yoga.