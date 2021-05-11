Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale – Saturday, May 15th from 9am to 4pm

Tuesday, May 11, 2021


Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale
Saturday, May 15th from 9am to 4pm

Multiple sales throughout the community 
(west of 8th Ave NW, between Innis Arden and NW 205th St)

From Aurora Ave N. head west on 185th St. Maps and addresses are available online at Yardsalesearch.com 

Printed maps will be available at Richmond Beach Coffee Company (1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd) starting the day before (Friday May 14th) the sale. Sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  