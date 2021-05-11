Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale – Saturday, May 15th from 9am to 4pm
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Saturday, May 15th from 9am to 4pm
Multiple sales throughout the community
(west of 8th Ave NW, between Innis Arden and NW 205th St)
From Aurora Ave N. head west on 185th St. Maps and addresses are available online at Yardsalesearch.com
Printed maps will be available at Richmond Beach Coffee Company (1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd) starting the day before (Friday May 14th) the sale. Sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
