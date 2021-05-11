Register now for free virtual event on May 26: Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
What if we could tell ourselves a new story about climate change—and, in doing so, alter our relationship to our planet?
With larger, longer wildfire seasons, accelerating species extinction, ocean acidification, and sea-level rise, it’s increasingly clear that climate change isn’t something that’s about to happen — it’s here. But while the laundry list of problems wrought by climate change is well-known, few talk about how our moral beliefs about nature have led us to the brink.
In this presentation, ethicist and professor of environmental studies Brian G. Henning discusses how global warming itself is not the only problem — it’s a symptom of a larger issue concerning how we conceive of ourselves and our relationship to the natural world.
Join Third Place Commons on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7pm for “Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change.”
Register here for this free Zoom event.
This program is part one of a three-part series entitled “Going Green” from Third Place Commons under the TPC At Home umbrella. Next up will be “Green Gardening with Master Gardener Julie Yasny” on June 19th followed by “Keep the Cycle Going: How to Be a Savvy Recycler” on June 30th.
So mark your calendar and make a plan to join in to all three free events and go green with Third Place Commons!
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
