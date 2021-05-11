Register now for free virtual event on May 26: Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change

Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change on May 26th





What if we could tell ourselves a new story about climate change—and, in doing so, alter our relationship to our planet?With larger, longer wildfire seasons, accelerating species extinction, ocean acidification, and sea-level rise, it’s increasingly clear that climate change isn’t something that’s about to happen — it’s here. But while the laundry list of problems wrought by climate change is well-known, few talk about how our moral beliefs about nature have led us to the brink.In this presentation, ethicist and professor of environmental studies Brian G. Henning discusses how global warming itself is not the only problem — it’s a symptom of a larger issue concerning how we conceive of ourselves and our relationship to the natural world.Join Third Place Commons on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7pm for “Heating Up: The Ethics of Climate Change.”