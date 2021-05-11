Drive Through Dinner at the Senior Center Friday





Drive Through Dinner at the Senior Center





Support the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center by purchasing your dinner Friday night at the Senior Center.





This is a drive through and pick up event. $10 includes Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread and a Brownie.





We will be having social distancing procedures in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis starting at 5:00pm and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.









The dinners are offered on the second Friday of the month, with a different menu each time.







