Drive Through Dinner at the Senior Center Friday
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Drive Through Dinner at the Senior Center
Support the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center by purchasing your dinner Friday night at the Senior Center.
This is a drive through and pick up event. $10 includes Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread and a Brownie.
We will be having social distancing procedures in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis starting at 5:00pm and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.
18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th
The dinners are offered on the second Friday of the month, with a different menu each time.
0 comments:
Post a Comment