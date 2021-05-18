Case updates May 16, 2021

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Linnea Sodal becomes one of the first
under 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer as well as Moderna are available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings, for 12 years old and older. Info here

You can make appointments, but it's not necessary. However, they would appreciate it if walk-ins could arrive before 5pm.


Case updates May 16, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,771,733 - 17,724 in one day
  • Total deaths 583,074 - 307 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 423,382   
  • Total hospitalizations 23,277 
  • Total deaths 5,640 

King county 
  • Total cases 103,119 - 130 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,059 - 18 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,559 - 0 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,606 -  105 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,366 -  12 in a day
  • Total deaths 402 - 4 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,375 - 9 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 316 -  0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


