Case updates May 16, 2021
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Linnea Sodal becomes one of the first
under 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine
You can make appointments, but it's not necessary. However, they would appreciate it if walk-ins could arrive before 5pm.
United States
- Total cases 32,771,733 - 17,724 in one day
- Total deaths 583,074 - 307 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 423,382
- Total hospitalizations 23,277
- Total deaths 5,640
King county
- Total cases 103,119 - 130 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,059 - 18 in a day
- Total deaths 1,559 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,606 - 105 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,366 - 12 in a day
- Total deaths 402 - 4 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,375 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 316 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
