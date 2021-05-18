Human Services Champion

Dallas Wood has been coordinating two community meals every week for almost four years.









He corralled the chefs and volunteers, assisted with the shopping, and helped with cooking, dishes and serving meals.





When the pandemic hit, he arranged “to-go “ meals that would be handed out in the parking lots of the two churches.





For several weeks, Dallas and two chefs were the only people making and handing out the meals.









In December 2020, Dallas was nominated for NUHSA Human Services Champion. NUHSA provided this article.











