Human Services Champion: Dallas Wood
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
|Human Services Champion
Dallas Wood
Until recently, he oversaw Ronald Commons Café at Ronald United Methodist Church and PoPY's Café at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, as the Director of Youth Enrichment and Community Development at Dale Turner YMCA.
He corralled the chefs and volunteers, assisted with the shopping, and helped with cooking, dishes and serving meals.
When the pandemic hit, he arranged “to-go “ meals that would be handed out in the parking lots of the two churches.
For several weeks, Dallas and two chefs were the only people making and handing out the meals.
Dallas now oversees all of the community meal programs for the Greater YMCA of Seattle as the Association Director of Hunger and Brain Food Programs.
In December 2020, Dallas was nominated for NUHSA Human Services Champion. NUHSA provided this article.
