Human Services Champion: Dallas Wood

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Human Services Champion
Dallas Wood
Dallas Wood has been coordinating two community meals every week for almost four years. 

Until recently, he oversaw Ronald Commons Café at Ronald United Methodist Church and PoPY's Café at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, as the Director of Youth Enrichment and Community Development at Dale Turner YMCA

He corralled the chefs and volunteers, assisted with the shopping, and helped with cooking, dishes and serving meals. 

When the pandemic hit, he arranged “to-go “ meals that would be handed out in the parking lots of the two churches. 

For several weeks, Dallas and two chefs were the only people making and handing out the meals. 

Dallas now oversees all of the community meal programs for the Greater YMCA of Seattle as the Association Director of Hunger and Brain Food Programs.

In December 2020, Dallas was nominated for NUHSA Human Services Champion. NUHSA provided this article.



Posted by DKH at 4:19 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  