Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday on Homeless to Housed

Tuesday, May 18, 2021


The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meets on zoom Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021 at 7pm. The program will feature speakers on two projects on Aurora which will house people who are homeless or in danger of being homeless.

ELNA covers the area bounded by Aurora, N/NE 205th, I-5, and N/NE 185th. All who live or work in the area are considered as members.

ELNA meets on the third Tuesday of the month from January to June and September to November. Summer activities are held in July and August.



Posted by DKH at 5:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  