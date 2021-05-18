Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday on Homeless to Housed



The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meets on zoom Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021 at 7pm. The program will feature speakers on two projects on Aurora which will house people who are homeless or in danger of being homeless.

ELNA covers the area bounded by Aurora, N/NE 205th, I-5, and N/NE 185th. All who live or work in the area are considered as members.ELNA meets on the third Tuesday of the month from January to June and September to November. Summer activities are held in July and August.