New show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery features Erin Fox and Cindy Shebley
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Erin Fox and Cindy Shebley
May 19 - June 26, 2021
ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of works by Artist Erin Fox and Photographer Cindy Shebley. See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Wednesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. View and purchase the art in the online shop here: Current Gallery Exhibit
Thank you for shopping local and supporting the arts in our community!
Erin Fox
Artist Bio
Erin Fox is a Cascadia-based artist specializing in colored pencils. She received her science degree with a focus on Atmospheric Science at Seattle Central College. She returned to art after a short stint modifying global climate models.
Her major sources of inspiration include the natural world, travel, vintage rock posters, Eastern folk art, and 60’s counterculture. With an ever-present slant towards environmentalist and communitarian ideologies through a variety of media, her work explores the intersections between the worlds of abstraction, representations of nature, and the role art takes in the socio-political realm.
She has exhibited work throughout Cascadia with over 15 exhibitions throughout the past 5 years, worked with Pacific Science Center in creating educational art content during the pandemic, and recently completed the Scientific Illustration Program at UW. She lives and works in Seattle, Washington.
Artist Statement
This colored pencil series was born as a reaction to both the rigidness and the beauty of scientific illustration. Scientific illustration is accurately measured and colored, it exists to provide an accurate depiction of an animal, plant, or scientific process. Every curve, hole, indent, and line is meticulously measured. I entered the UW scientific illustration program because it is such a different approach to how I naturally approach a piece, which is more abstract, vibrant, and symmetrical, striving to capture a feeling rather than a physical object. This insect series merges the meticulous measurements of scientific illustration with brighter, psychedelic colors I typically use. Each insect is accurately measured from a personally collected specimen, enlarged, placed upon a uniform oval as it were a dried subject, then filled with vibrant colors unrelated to the insect. At the beginning of the series, the botanicals surrounding the insect were equally as abstract as the insect colors, however, as the series progressed the botanical drawings became more accurate, albeit always symmetrical.
This series draws inspiration from Victorian and Art Nouveau motifs, a time period where scientific illustration also flourished through artists such as Ernst Haeckel. This is an ongoing series.
www.psychedeliclens.com
Instagram: @erinfox24
Cindy Shebley
Artist Bio
I've loved photography since my uncle gave me a camera at 9 years old. It was a vintage (even then) Kodak Brownie film camera. Born in the pre-digital era I’ve seen a lot of changes. I’ve given up my darkroom and traded it in for a computer. I’m forever in wonder at the innovations of this medium.
The sights, sounds, and people of the Northwest have inspired me for over 40 years.
As a regular contributor to stock photography you can find my images on book & magazine covers in blog posts and even a few restaurant walls.
I hope my vision will brighten your day.
Artist Statement
Dogs.
I can’t begin to express in words the joy they bring to my life.
Every day.
Even when they rip apart the furniture or accidentally give me a fat lip.
It doesn’t matter.
Their loyal, loving, jubilant nature outweighs their stinky farts and my destroyed garden.
In this series I hope to visually express the magic beings they are.
www.cindyshebley.com
Instagram: @cindyshebley
Visit our website to view their art!
Want to browse local art online? The Gallery Online Shop is open for business! The virtual shop includes handmade masks, paintings, sculptures, and more. Thanks for supporting our local artists!
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment