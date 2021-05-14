Case updates May 12, 2021 - Pfizer vaccine available at Shoreline Center vaccination clinic - no appointment necessary
Friday, May 14, 2021
Pfizer is available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings. Info here
No appointment necessary.
Case updates May 12, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,643,851 - 34,934 in one day
- Total deaths 580,837 - 761 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 419,382
- Total hospitalizations 23,059
- Total deaths 5,626
King county
- Total cases 101,881 - 285 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,004 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 1,552 - 5 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,406 - 40 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,355 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 398 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,357 - 8 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment