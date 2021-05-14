North City Jazz Walk will not be presented this year
Friday, May 14, 2021
|The last Jazz Walk was held in 2019
Photo of the Rotary Beer Garden by Mike Remarcke
After considering the many pandemic-related factors affecting public indoor and outdoor events for the foreseeable future, the North City Business Association has decided not to present the North City Jazz Walk this year.
The Association is looking forward to staging its outstanding evening of fine jazz in August of 2022.
Keith McClelland
Founding Member of the North City Jazz Walk
Secretary North City Business Association.
