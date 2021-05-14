Virtual author events for this week from Third Place Books

Friday, May 14, 2021

Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 5pm

Click the Events Calendar link to register for these upcoming livestream author events, presented by Third Place Books! Books are available for purchase on the event page - they ship around the country, and offer in-store pickup in the Lake Forest Park store in Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.


Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7pm

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00pm
Partner Event
This is a virtual event, taking place via King County Library System’s Crowdcast Channel! 

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00pm
This is a virtual event taking place via Zoom Webinar. 

Third Place Books welcomes FRANK MORTIMER—adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program, Vice President of the New Jersey State Beekeepers Association, and a certified master beekeepers—for a presentation of his first book, Bee People and the Bugs They Love.

Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:00pm
This is a virtual event, taking place via Zoom Webinar!

A spare and gripping novel about the next pandemic— completed by the award-winning Jim Shepard before COVID-19 even emerged— that reads like a fictional sequel to our current crisis.



Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  