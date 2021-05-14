Virtual author events for this week from Third Place Books

Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 5pm





Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7pm





Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00pm

Partner Event

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00pm This is a virtual event taking place via Zoom Webinar.

Third Place Books welcomes FRANK MORTIMER—adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program, Vice President of the New Jersey State Beekeepers Association, and a certified master beekeepers—for a presentation of his first book, Bee People and the Bugs They Love



Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:00pm This is a virtual event, taking place via Zoom Webinar!

A spare and gripping novel about the next pandemic— completed by the award-winning Jim Shepard before COVID-19 even emerged— that reads like a fictional sequel to our current crisis.













Click the Events Calendar link to register for these upcoming livestream author events, presented by Third Place Books! Books are available for purchase on the event page - they ship around the country, and offer in-store pickup in the Lake Forest Park store in Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.This is a virtual event, taking place via King County Library System’s Crowdcast Channel!