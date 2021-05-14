Lake Forest Park reservoir cover replacement project

Horizon View park. Photo from Google Earth





Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) owns and operates a drinking water reservoir at NE 195th Street near Horizon View Park in Lake Forest Park. The reservoir has a floating cover that is in need of replacement.





This month, SPU will perform construction activities to remove the existing floating cover, perform some upgrades to the reservoir, install a new floating cover, and perform site restoration following this work.



Construction begins in May, and should take 5-7 months to complete this project. Construction will take place within the reservoir site.





SPU anticipates that nearby residents may experience increased construction traffic and noise during working hours.



Residents will continue to have access to the nearby park and use of the path surrounding the reservoir.









Construction to replace the floating cover will involve:

Draining the reservoir and preparing the site for construction

Removing and dispose of the existing floating cover

Installing a new liner and floating cover

Replacing pumps, pipes, hoses, and other equipment

Restoring the site after construction is complete This work will enable SPU to supply



SPU has sent notification to residents living near the reservoir, and will send additional notification prior to construction starting. For more information about the project and to sign-up to receive email updates, visit SPU's project website at www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/lfp-reservoir-covering




