Lake Forest Park reservoir cover replacement project

Friday, May 14, 2021

Horizon View park. Photo from Google Earth

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) owns and operates a drinking water reservoir at NE 195th Street near Horizon View Park in Lake Forest Park. The reservoir has a floating cover that is in need of replacement. 

This month, SPU will perform construction activities to remove the existing floating cover, perform some upgrades to the reservoir, install a new floating cover, and perform site restoration following this work.

Construction begins in May, and should take 5-7 months to complete this project. Construction will take place within the reservoir site. 

SPU anticipates that nearby residents may experience increased construction traffic and noise during working hours.

Residents will continue to have access to the nearby park and use of the path surrounding the reservoir. 

SPU has sent notification to residents living near the reservoir, and will send additional notification prior to construction starting. For more information about the project and to sign-up to receive email updates, visit SPU’s project website at www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/lfp-reservoir-covering.

Construction to replace the floating cover will involve:
  • Draining the reservoir and preparing the site for construction
  • Removing and dispose of the existing floating cover
  • Installing a new liner and floating cover
  • Replacing pumps, pipes, hoses, and other equipment
  • Restoring the site after construction is complete
This work will enable SPU to supply quality drinking water to people in the greater Seattle area.



Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  