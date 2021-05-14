King county elections is NOT calling you

Friday, May 14, 2021

From King county elections office

We've heard from some voters who have received a call saying: “Dear postal customers, if you are planning to vote by mail, you need to act early. Stay on hold or call your local elections office to verify your mail ballot.”

These calls are NOT from King County Elections.

While you're always welcome and encouraged to call us to check or update your voter reg record, we urge you not to give out personal info when you're unsure of who is asking for it.

You can also always check your registration at http://VoteWA.gov



