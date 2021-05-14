Notes from Shoreline council meeting May 10, 2021



The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency utilization in children age 12 and over.



Please continue to protect our community.



Wear a well-made snug fitting face mask. Limit activities with unvaccinated people from outside your home. A fully vaccinated person is at least two weeks past their second shot, or in the case of the J&J vaccine, two weeks past their single shot. Avoid crowded spaces whether you’re vaccinated or not.



We recommend that everyone get vaccinated.



Summer Camp



Spaces are still available for a week or for all summer.

Meet at: Entrance to RB Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th St. at 10AM.

Walk is approximately 3 miles / 1.5 hrs.

Walk Rating: Moderate (some hills)

All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Additional details at shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks









Wes Brandon

Gretchen Atkinson

Laura Mork

Craig Degginger

Bob Ransom

Council Reports



Councilmember McGlashan



Michael Shaw, lobbyist, spoke at the SeaShore Transportation Forum meeting. He gave an update of the legislative session. No transportation package went through which was disappointing. There might be a special session later this year.



Public Comment



Jacke Kurle, Shoreline

Stated the importance of safety and operational monitoring of the enhanced shelter.



Kathleen Russell, Shoreline

Spoke about the importance of the tree protection code amendments proposed by the citizens



Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously by a vote of 6-0



The Mayor reminded the Councilmembers of their responsibility as they consider the Quasi-Judicial action. Mayor Hall introduced the 5 former Board Members of the Ronald Wastewater District. The City assumed the operations of the utility in April. He spoke briefly about the history of the RWWD and thanked the volunteer board members for their service to the community and the amazing legacy that they leave.Michael Shaw, lobbyist, spoke at the SeaShore Transportation Forum meeting. He gave an update of the legislative session. No transportation package went through which was disappointing. There might be a special session later this year.Jacke Kurle, ShorelineStated the importance of safety and operational monitoring of the enhanced shelter.Kathleen Russell, ShorelineSpoke about the importance of the tree protection code amendments proposed by the citizensConsent Calendar approved unanimously by a vote of 6-0The Mayor reminded the Councilmembers of their responsibility as they consider the Quasi-Judicial action.







There were no disclosures.



Action Item 8a-1 QUASI-JUDICIAL: Action on Ordinance No. 925 – Amending the Zoning Map at 16357 Aurora Avenue N from Residential 48-units Per Acre (R-48) and Residential 18-units Per Acre (R-18) to Mixed Business (MB) (PLN21-0008)



Steven Szafran, AICP, Senior Planned, introduced the Ordinance.



This was most recently discussed at the April 26, 2021 Council meeting, so no additional information was provided.



The Hearing Examiner recommended approval.



DISCUSSION



This will bring consistency in the zoning along the Aurora Corridor. This has the long term impact of making clear what kind of development is allowed at this location.



Vote

Passes unanimously 6-0.



Study Item 9a-1 Discussion of Resolution No. 476 – Approving the 145th Street Corridor Project Phase 1 and Phase 2 Relocation Plan and the City Manager Property Acquisition Authority for the State Route 523/(N/NE145th Street) Aurora Avenue N to Interstate 5, Phase 1 (Interstate 5 to Corliss Avenue) Project



Tricia Juhnke, City Engineer, did the presentation



The 145th Corridor (Phase 1) project has entered into the right-of-way (ROW) acquisition phase. The City will be purchasing ROW needed to construct improvements to this section of the Corridor as well as secure the rights to construct improvements on private property associated with the project.



Proposed Resolution No. 476 increases the City Manager’s signing authority to $1 million for property acquisition and approves the Relocation Plan (including addendum) that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount.



Currently the City Manager can approve up to $50,000 under Shoreline Code SMC2.60.090 (A)(2). This authority is for already approved projects and requires an appraisal. The acquisition cost may not exceed 10% excess of the appraised value. There were no disclosures.Steven Szafran, AICP, Senior Planned, introduced the Ordinance.This was most recently discussed at the April 26, 2021 Council meeting, so no additional information was provided.The Hearing Examiner recommended approval.DISCUSSIONThis will bring consistency in the zoning along the Aurora Corridor. This has the long term impact of making clear what kind of development is allowed at this location.Passes unanimously 6-0.Tricia Juhnke, City Engineer, did the presentationThe 145th Corridor (Phase 1) project has entered into the right-of-way (ROW) acquisition phase. The City will be purchasing ROW needed to construct improvements to this section of the Corridor as well as secure the rights to construct improvements on private property associated with the project.Proposed Resolution No. 476 increases the City Manager’s signing authority to $1 million for property acquisition and approves the Relocation Plan (including addendum) that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount.Currently the City Manager can approve up to $50,000 under Shoreline Code SMC2.60.090 (A)(2). This authority is for already approved projects and requires an appraisal. The acquisition cost may not exceed 10% excess of the appraised value.



Property values are professionally determined under contract with RES Group NW, a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)-approved ROW consultant, and are not affected by this proposed Resolution.



The increased authority would save time and resources by eliminating multiple presentations to Council for each individual acquisition, and would reduce the likelihood that property costs will increase during the extended time this process could take.



Relocation claims are specifically not included in the authorization as shown below.







A Relocation Plan has been developed and approved by WSDOT for Phase 1 and 2. It provides detailed property information and estimated costs for relocation. Qualifying relocation costs are well defined in URA (Uniform Relocation Act) policy. Relocation specialists are utilized.



Currently under Phase 1, 13 parcels have been identified for various relocation costs with estimates ranging from $2,500-$135,000 per parcel.







Please note that estimates shown above are from 2019 so we anticipate that the values have increased since then.



As the design progressed, we identified additional parcels for both full and partial acquisitions, and we anticipate additional changes as we proceed with design.



All values excess of $1,000,000 will require referral to Council.







This project is on an aggressive schedule with our goal to complete the work by light rail going into operation in 2024.



DISCUSSION



How did you determine $1,000,000 as the limit?



Reply: we’re looking for efficiency and time. This put 90% within the City Manager’s authority. Staff reports require time and money, and must be scheduled to get before Council.



We have done similar projects, for example on Aurora. Of course dollar amounts have gone up as property values have increased. We’ve approved the plan and the project, so we wouldn’t likely disagree with the City Manager. It’s a lot of authority but is actually narrowly confined by the project list.



Since there is a guardrail in there to keep from paying too much (not more than 10% over appraised value), it makes good sense by saving taxpayer money and Council and staff time.



Several parcels around 145th are being sold way over appraised value because of location. Do you think these acquisitions will still be relatively easy? Or do you think we’ll be seeing more come back to Council?



Reply from Kristina Guzman ( RES Group NW): Several developers have purchased property on 145th. Other people are eager to sell. We’ll know more once they get our offer. But there is a split in zoning: MUR70 VS 35 to consider. The value per square foot is much higher for MUR70. We will have to educate sellers on what zoning they’re in and how that affects the value, as well as how appraisers come up with the value. I think people are ready for this project. And ready to move forward and move on.



We’ve had a lot of recent sales over the appraised value, many on the other side of 145th (in Seattle).



Reply: Appraisers do look at what’s being sold. Some people want to pay that much. We look at the average price per parcel. There are some people who hold out for more. It’s an open market. So, some might go up in appraised value. We’re starting to get the appraisals now.



Tricia: It’s important to differentiate between assessed value vs appraised value. Assessed values generally lag the market. We use appraised fair market value.



Council agrees to bring this back on Consent May 24.



Study Item 9b-1 Discussion of Ordinance No. 931 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the State Route 523 (N/NE 145th Street) Aurora Avenue N to Interstate 5, Phase 1(Interstate 5 to Corliss Avenue) Project



Tricia Juhnke, City Engineer, continued with this presentation



Eminent domain is a power granted to political subdivisions, such as the City of Shoreline, through RCW 8.12 to acquire private property for a public use.



City staff would like the City Council to consider moving forward with a condemnation ordinance as a precautionary step to keep the project on schedule. In the event a settlement agreement cannot be reached with a property owner, eminent domain would be the next step. It is a tool of last resort.



There must be a finding of public use and necessity for the construction of the project. And the City is required to provide just compensation for the acquired property. This project is on an aggressive schedule with our goal to complete the work by light rail going into operation in 2024.DISCUSSIONReply: we’re looking for efficiency and time. This put 90% within the City Manager’s authority. Staff reports require time and money, and must be scheduled to get before Council.We have done similar projects, for example on Aurora. Of course dollar amounts have gone up as property values have increased. We’ve approved the plan and the project, so we wouldn’t likely disagree with the City Manager. It’s a lot of authority but is actually narrowly confined by the project list.Since there is a guardrail in there to keep from paying too much (not more than 10% over appraised value), it makes good sense by saving taxpayer money and Council and staff time.Reply from Kristina Guzman ( RES Group NW): Several developers have purchased property on 145th. Other people are eager to sell. We’ll know more once they get our offer. But there is a split in zoning: MUR70 VS 35 to consider. The value per square foot is much higher for MUR70. We will have to educate sellers on what zoning they’re in and how that affects the value, as well as how appraisers come up with the value. I think people are ready for this project. And ready to move forward and move on.Reply: Appraisers do look at what’s being sold. Some people want to pay that much. We look at the average price per parcel. There are some people who hold out for more. It’s an open market. So, some might go up in appraised value. We’re starting to get the appraisals now.Tricia: It’s important to differentiate between assessed value vs appraised value. Assessed values generally lag the market. We use appraised fair market value.Council agrees to bring this back on Consent May 24.Tricia Juhnke, City Engineer, continued with this presentationEminent domain is a power granted to political subdivisions, such as the City of Shoreline, through RCW 8.12 to acquire private property for a public use.City staff would like the City Council to consider moving forward with a condemnation ordinance as a precautionary step to keep the project on schedule. In the event a settlement agreement cannot be reached with a property owner, eminent domain would be the next step. It is a tool of last resort.There must be a finding of public use and necessity for the construction of the project. And the City is required to provide just compensation for the acquired property.







DISCUSSION



There is one parcel way north of the project. I’m curious why it is included.



Reply: It may be needed for temporary construction storage or for a permanent easement.



I think Shoreline does a good job. When we did Aurora, eminent domain was used only as a last resort. And it kept the job moving and on schedule. Many of the properties will be affected temporarily or partially, while the improvements will provide mobility for thousands of people everyday. This corridor right now is completely unsafe and congested and not suitable for transit.



If Seattle isn’t willing to consider condemnation, can King County do it?



The City Attorney, Margaret King, will respond to Council.



This will come back as an action item in order to provide time for additional public comment. We will not need another staff report.



Meeting adjourned. 8:00pm











This week there will be a Richmond Beach Parks walk. No need to sign up.Visit the 4 parks in Richmond Beach while enjoying views of the mountains and the sound on this long hearty walk Saturday May 15, from 10am to 12pmThere is no City Council meeting next week