Here Comes the Sun - Gala for the Arts 2021 this Saturday, May 15
Friday, May 14, 2021
Here Comes the Sun - Gala for the Arts 2021
Saturday, May 15, 2021
ShoreLake Arts (formerly the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council) is hosting their annual fundraising event Here Comes the Sun - Gala for the Arts 2021 this Saturday, May 15, 2021.
You can attend the event virtually, or access the silent and live auctions online early from now until the evening of May 15th -- live auction closes at 7:00pm, silent auction closes at 9:00pm!
Bidding is live now, so you can browse (and potentially win) amazing auction items through Saturday night! The virtual event ticket and free online auction ticket options are available on the Gala ticket page, and the auction items can be browsed on the Gala catalog page.
Questions? Email Nathan at development@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
