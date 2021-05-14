Platformed: first novel from Lake Forest Park native / Shorecrest graduate to be published Tuesday - join the launch party

Friday, May 14, 2021

Available Tuesday, May 18, 2021 on 
Amazon and in local bookstores
Platformed, a debut novel by Kelsey Josund, Shorecrest 2012 graduate, will be published on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Sign up here for the virtual launch party at 6pm PDT on Tuesday May 18, 2021. An evening of music, readings, audience Q/A, giveaways and more!

They’ll also be fundraising for the Save the Redwoods League, a local Bay Area organization devoted to California’s magnificent redwood trees.

Josund, who is a software engineer, has written about a dystopian future set in Silicon Valley after the seas have risen, the wildfires have burned, and a utopian community from a tech giant looks like a rescue.

Silicon Valley in the 2030s is not so different from today, filled with vaguely sexist CEOs, contested inequality politics, and startups that are almost a joke.

After she loses her job when her startup folds and loses her home to California’s annual wildfires, Sara joins the latest thing: an unnamed tech giant’s quasi-utopian community, floating above the drowned land that was once Monterey.

Alone on the inside with a thousand mysteriously chosen strangers, Sara is insulated by an all-powerful corporation from the turmoil of crumbling governments and a changing climate. Everyone around her seems incredibly thankful, rescued from gig work and student loans and bad news, but she can’t find her own gratitude.

As she learns more about her new home, she begins to see the cracks in its perfect facade. She must choose between surveillance and lies from the anonymous algorithms that protect her or face a vulnerable life outside the system to which she has signed away her next five years. Leaving, she learns, may not even be an option. 

Available now and listed on GoodReads



