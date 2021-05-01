Case updates May 1, 2021





Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site .





Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.





They are also taking a number of walk in patients.





They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.