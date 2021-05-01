Case updates May 1, 2021
Monday, May 3, 2021
|Shoreline Auditorium vaccine site. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE. See the article.
Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site.
Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.
They are also taking a number of walk in patients.
They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.
United States
- Total cases 32,191,342 - 45,283 in one day
- Total deaths 573,780 - 667 in one day
Washington state - not updated
- Total cases 404,709 - 0 new cases in one day
- Total hospitalizations 22,333 - 0 new in one day
- Total deaths 5,499 - 0 new in one day
King county
- Total cases 98,941 - 437 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,866 - 13 in a day
- Total deaths 1,526 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,092 - 71 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,335 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,309 - 5 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 199 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 1 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
