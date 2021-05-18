2021 Dahlias for Seniors Tuber Sale Thursday to benefit the Senior Center

2021 Dahlias for Seniors Tuber Sale

Ridgecrest resident John Hibbs will hold the 6th annual Dahlias for Seniors fundraiser this Thursday May 6, 2021 at Noon with a tubers-by-donation event at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline 98155).Hibbs, who supervises the naturopathic clinic at the Senior Center, is an avid dahlia grower. Each year the fundraiser starts in May with a sale of extra tubers from Hibbs’ extensive dahlia beds in his Shoreline yard.It is planting time now. Hibbs has more than 100 different varieties, and has the tubers of about 70 varieties left over for the sale this year.Asking donation will be $2 for most tubers.The event will be indoors in the Senior Center cafeteria, safely conducted per current guidelines. Masks will be required, and the ample space will allow for good distancing between display tables.