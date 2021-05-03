Earthquake alert system goes live May 4
Monday, May 3, 2021
On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning system will go live in Washington, completing the West Coast rollout of the new technology, which is capable of giving residents and visitors seconds of warning before earthquake shaking arrives.
ShakeAlert® is not earthquake prediction. The alert system detects earthquakes that have already begun, rapidly estimates the shaking they will create, then sends an alert to areas which will receive shaking.
To receive these alerts, check to see if Wireless Emergency Alerts are turned on in your smartphone by clicking here
|If you get an earthquake alert - drop - cover- hold on
Besides the state Amber Alerts, there are alert systems specific to King county:
King County
