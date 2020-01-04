Hear about the Oregon Trail at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting Wednesday in historic Wickers Building
Saturday, January 4, 2020
|The Wickers Building is now an event center
Photo Wikimedia Commons
Start the new year by attending the monthly meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in its new meeting place in the Wicker's Building in Heritage Park located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, near Alderwood Mall.
This was the site of the previous Visitor Information center.
The beautiful, old, half-timbered two-story building has been moved a few times and is now an events venue.
It also is home to a small museum on its second floor which is open during regular hours 11-3pm on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday..
This Wednesday, the meeting starts at 6:30pm with a program at 7pm by Kent Morgan, an avid researcher and life enhancement speaker.
His topic is the Oregon Trail.
Guests are invited to attend this presentation. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, between 11am - 3pm.
