Assessor John Wilson to be sworn in Tuesday at the Senior Center

King County Assessor John Wilson

will be sworn in at the Senior Center on Tuesday





King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers will administer the oath of office to John Wilson as he starts his second term as King County Assessor.The public swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1 at 10:30am.After the ceremony, both officials will make brief remarks.Wilson will focus on the expansion of the state's property tax reduction program for seniors and disabled veterans.An informal reception will follow with light refreshments.