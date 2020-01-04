Assessor John Wilson to be sworn in Tuesday at the Senior Center
Saturday, January 4, 2020
|King County Assessor John Wilson
will be sworn in at the Senior Center on Tuesday
The public swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1 at 10:30am.
After the ceremony, both officials will make brief remarks.
Wilson will focus on the expansion of the state's property tax reduction program for seniors and disabled veterans.
An informal reception will follow with light refreshments.
