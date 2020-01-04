Even garbage trucks get flat tires

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Photo by Doug Russell


In the drizzling rain on Thursday, January 2, 2020, this local garbage truck limped into Safeway's parking lot with not one, but two flat tires.

Mechanic Eric Woolworth, who works for GCR, drives his big repair truck up and down the freeway every day and he is plenty busy fixing flats on all types of oversized vehicles.

Although Eric had only one tire on board, GCR delivered a second tire to finish the repair.

--Cynthia Sheridan


 

