Exhibitors sought for 2020 Summer Camp and After School Activities Resource Fair
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
The Resource Fair (now in its third year) is a free community event and a great way to learn about child and family-focused summer camps, after-school programs (in-school and offsite), clubs and more that are available in Shoreline and surrounding areas.
Sign up now to reserve space at this year's Resource Fair on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 7-9pm.
There will be a new location this year at the Spartan Gym inside the City of Shoreline's Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline 98155. The deadline to reserve a space is Friday, February 14 at 5pm.
If you or your organization offers child-focused summer camps or after-school activities, consider registering as an exhibitor.
This free-to-the-public event ($20 table fee for exhibitors) attracts 200+ local parents and caregivers who are looking for one-stop shopping for summer and after-school activities options.
A great opportunity to make new connections!
Learn more and sign up here
