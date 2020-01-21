Drop-In Genealogy help at Shoreline Library Saturday

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Shoreline Library

Drop-In Genealogy Help at the Shoreline Library Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2-3pm, with a volunteer from the Seattle Genealogical Society.

Heidi Mair, who holds a Certificate in in Genealogy and Family History from the University of Washington, will provide a free consultation on your research and perhaps help you break through some of these brick walls.

Shoreline Library small meeting room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155.



Posted by DKH at 1:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  