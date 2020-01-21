Drop-In Genealogy help at Shoreline Library Saturday
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Shoreline Library
Drop-In Genealogy Help at the Shoreline Library Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2-3pm, with a volunteer from the Seattle Genealogical Society.
Heidi Mair, who holds a Certificate in in Genealogy and Family History from the University of Washington, will provide a free consultation on your research and perhaps help you break through some of these brick walls.
Shoreline Library small meeting room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155.
0 comments:
Post a Comment