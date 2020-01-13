Community work party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday Jan 18

Monday, January 13, 2020



2020 Stewardship Work at Twin Ponds North 

Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10am - 1pm


On January 18th, from 10-1pm, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.

All are Welcome!

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.

Please bring gloves, hand pruners, and water. We will also have gloves, tools, water, and snacks on sight.

Contact us with any questions here



