Shorewood Experience: help Shorewood student purchase their yearbook

Monday, January 13, 2020
Shorewood High School PTSA helps raise funds for the Shorewood Experience, which is designed to help students fully experience high school when the cost of doing so is prohibitive.
Public education is not free and studies show that graduation rates increase when students feel able to participate in their high school experience.
The Shorewood Experience fund helps students with financial need to purchase yearbooks their senior year, caps and gowns, field trip costs, instrument rentals, and so much more.
This year we have a higher than usual need for seniors and are looking to raise $1,500 by February 29, 2020 for senior yearbooks. We need 100 donors at $15/each to reach our goal. Can you help?
Please go to our webpage to donate.
Thank you for considering and for taking the time to donate. Your contribution is greatly appreciated.
If you have questions or want to know more about the Shorewood Experience please contact Carrie Campbell at pritcamp@hotmail.com.
