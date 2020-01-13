Kinderfest is January 25, Kindergarten registration begins February 4
Monday, January 13, 2020
Kinderfest is an opportunity for parents and guardians of incoming kindergartners to learn about the programs offered by the Shoreline School District.
Join us on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10am - 12pm at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE, to receive information on Food Services, Transportation, Nurses, English Language Learners, Special Services, Highly Capable Program and PTA.
Each elementary school will have representatives available to answer questions. Spanish, Amharic, Tigrinya and Korean interpreters will be available. Presentations will begin at 10am including a message from our Superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Miner.
Limited, no-cost childcare will be available on-site for children over 2 years old who are potty-trained (sponsored by the Shoreline Children’s Center). Please note that food will not be allowed in the childcare room due to possible allergies.
Kindergarten registration will begin on Tuesday, February 4 at your neighborhood school. In order to attend kindergarten in the fall, your child must be five years old by August 31, 2020 and reside in the cities of Shoreline or Lake Forest Park.
For more information on registration contact your neighborhood school or visit the Enrollment webpage.
If you have additional Kinderfest related questions, contact Trinitee King at 206-393-4365 or
