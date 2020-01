The Dippers of the Dock - LFP Rotary takes the plunge

JP Mahar, Kyle Victor, Chief Harden, Robin Rotary, Dana/Bob/Jens Bracht, Andrew Thurman



Yup, they did it.In spite of dropping temperatures, impending snow, and possible hypothermia, LFP Rotary members and friends took the plunge for charity in the first ever Rotary Polar Bear Dip.On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2pm the intrepid few ran into the cold waters of Lake Washington. A few went for full immersion and jumped off the dock at the Sheridan Community Center.Happily, after a brief time in the invigorating waters, all returned safely to shore.Now they will collect the pledges from friends, family, and co-workers and donate the funds to the EndPolioNow.org project.The fight to end polio is led by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which includes Rotary, UNICEF, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and governments of the world, with the support of many others around the globe.