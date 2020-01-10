Chess Club for Kids and Teens at Shoreline Library

Friday, January 10, 2020

Chess for kids and teens at Shoreline Library
Jan 12 - May 3

Join the club! Play chess, learn chess, or teach chess to others. 

Drop in to enjoy a casual and fun atmosphere with snacks provided. All skill levels are welcome! 

Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. 

We will have chess boards and teen volunteers able to teach those who want to learn.

Snacks provided courtesy of the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155

Once a month, Sunday at 1pm, for five months:
  • January 12
  • February 9
  • March 8
  • April 5
  • May 3


