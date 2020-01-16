Call for entries - Youth art contest for Black Lives Matter at School National Week of Action

Thursday, January 16, 2020



CALLING ALL SHORELINE YOUTH!

Black Lives Matter Shoreline wants to see your creative talents as we prepare to honor Black Lives Matter at School National Week of Action: February 3-8th, 2020!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Create an art piece using the theme “My community shows Black Lives Matter when…” using the mode of expression of your choice:
  • Visual Arts: 2-D or 3-D
  • Written: poetry, essay, story
  • Music and/or Dance
  • Video
  • and more — get creative!

DEADLINE

Submit your work (include name, age, and contact info) by 8pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 to Dale Turner YMCA, Attn: Patrick Carr, 19290 Aurora Ave, Shoreline WA 98133, or digitally to blacklivesmattershoreline@gmail.com

Winning pieces will be announced by January 31, 2020 awarded prizes, and featured at Black Lives Matter Shoreline’s “Celebration of Black Arts” event at Shoreline Community College on February 8, 2020.



