Washington State Department of Health secures USDA funding to maintain WIC benefits through October

Sunday, October 12, 2025

OLYMPIA - Today, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) received a second award of food funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing us to maintain food benefits and our current 10-person state Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program team through the end of October. We will provide updates if this timeline changes.

Amid ongoing uncertainty following the federal government shutdown, DOH remains committed to supporting the people of Washington who rely on WIC to meet their nutritional needs and our employees.

We will continue to track developments closely and provide updates as they become available on DOH’s Federal Government Shutdown website.


