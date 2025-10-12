Salmon SEEson Guided Viewing at Pfingst Animal Acres Park October 19, 2025
Sunday, October 12, 2025
WHEN: Sunday October 19, 2025 from 3:30 – 4:30pm
WHERE: Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
This Salmon SEEson event offers a guided opportunity to observe adult salmon as they return from years at sea to McAleer Creek to spawn.
- At 3:30pm, we’ll take a short walk across the park to the salmon viewing platform along McAleer Creek.
- We’ll then return to the covered shelter near the park entrance for an interactive presentation on salmon in Lake Forest Park by University of Washington professor Dr. Jeffery S. Jensen from 3:45–4:15pm.
- From 4:15–4:30pm, we’ll head back to the creekside viewing platform to see if we can spot any salmon swimming upstream once more.
More information on the Salmon SEEson program and the viewing platform’s location in the park can be found here
BE PREPARED: The terrain in the park is an uneven grass lawn and a short (approximately two minute) walk across the park is required to reach the salmon viewing platform. Wear appropriate footwear. It is fall in the Northwest, so please be prepared for rain! Sunglasses and binoculars can both be helpful in spotting salmon in the creek. There is a restroom onsite.
0 comments:
Post a Comment