Salmon SEEson Guided Viewing at Pfingst Animal Acres Park October 19, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Salmon SEEson has arrived in Lake Forest Park! Join us at an upcoming Salmon SEEson event!

WHEN: Sunday October 19, 2025 from 3:30 – 4:30pm

WHERE: Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

This Salmon SEEson event offers a guided opportunity to observe adult salmon as they return from years at sea to McAleer Creek to spawn. 

  • At 3:30pm, we’ll take a short walk across the park to the salmon viewing platform along McAleer Creek. 
  • We’ll then return to the covered shelter near the park entrance for an interactive presentation on salmon in Lake Forest Park by University of Washington professor Dr. Jeffery S. Jensen from 3:45–4:15pm. 
  • From 4:15–4:30pm, we’ll head back to the creekside viewing platform to see if we can spot any salmon swimming upstream once more.

More information on the Salmon SEEson program and the viewing platform’s location in the park can be found here

BE PREPARED: The terrain in the park is an uneven grass lawn and a short (approximately two minute) walk across the park is required to reach the salmon viewing platform. Wear appropriate footwear. It is fall in the Northwest, so please be prepared for rain! Sunglasses and binoculars can both be helpful in spotting salmon in the creek. There is a restroom onsite.


Posted by DKH at 4:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  