Business Spotlight: Glow with Confidence at Waxing the City Shoreline
Sunday, October 12, 2025
There’s a new reason to glow in Shoreline! Waxing the City — Shoreline opened its doors on August 28, 2025, bringing a fresh, friendly, and empowering approach to self-care.
This locally owned studio is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best through professional waxing services in a warm, judgment-free environment. From brows to bikini (and everything in between!), their expert Cerologists create an experience rooted in comfort, care, and confidence.
Q & A with Christa Wells Manager of Waxing the City-Shoreline
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: We opened on August 28, 2025.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: We were inspired by the opportunity to create a space where clients feel truly confident and cared for. Waxing is about more than just a service—it’s a moment of self-care, and we wanted to bring that experience to Shoreline in a welcoming, supportive, and professional environment!
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: We provide waxing services for all! Think face, body, and everything in between.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: It’s a great community of wonderful folks!
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: We are based in Shoreline because it’s such a welcoming, close-knit community. We love being part of a city where neighbors support local businesses, and we’re excited to create a space where people can feel confident, cared for, and part of something special.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: We get just as excited about their results as they do! We do a happy dance when they walk out feeling confident and glowing!
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Our clients inspire us everyday! Seeing people leave our studio feeling confident, empowered, and cared for reminds us why we do what we do—and it keeps us motivated to make every visit special!
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: When we were doing our mock training services, a woman brought her elderly mom in for a brow wax and tint. They were both crying afterwards. They were so moved at how good she felt and how much of a boost the service provided. That’s the joy of this work—we give people confidence and self-esteem!
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: This isn’t just a service. It’s an experience, rooted in care, comfort, and professionalism. Our highly trained Cerologists provide a personalized approach and top-quality products. We are committed to creating a judgment-free space where clients feel safe, supported, and celebrated.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Lean into the community. Shoreline is full of people who genuinely want to support local businesses, but it’s important to show up for them too. Build relationships with other small business owners, get involved in local events, and focus on creating a space that feels welcoming and authentic. When you invest in the community, the community invests back in you!
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We sponsor the Shoreline Farmers Market and are looking for more ways to give back to our local community.
Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?
A: We’d love for everyone to feel like they have a place to call home, including our unhoused neighbors. We dream of a Shoreline where kindness and support are everywhere, so everyone can thrive and feel part of the community.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: Our goal is to continue growing as more than just a waxing studio—we want to be a trusted part of Shoreline’s wellness and self-care community. We plan to host community events, collaborate with other local businesses, and create a welcoming space where clients feel empowered, confident, and connected.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: We don’t have one scheduled just yet, but we are planning a fun grand opening soon! We can’t wait to celebrate with the community, share some special treats, and give everyone a chance to see what makes Waxing the City Shoreline so unique.
Q: What’s one thing you love about running Waxing the City Shoreline?
A: We love the connections we make with our clients every day. It’s more than just waxing—it’s about creating a space where people feel confident, cared for, and part of our Shoreline community!
Connect with Waxing the City — Shoreline
15515 Westminster Way N, Ste D, Shoreline, WA 98133
206-848-4228
waxingthecity.com/
christa.wells@waxingthecity.com
@waxingthecityshorelinewa
