Halloween Dance Party at Copperworks Kenmore October 24, 2025
Sunday, October 12, 2025
|Photo courtesy Kevin Donovan/Copperworks
Copperworks Kenmore invites the community to a spine-tingling night of music, costumes, and craft cocktails at their Halloween Dance Party on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7pm.
Copperworks Kenmore is a cocktail bar, tasting room, and gathering place owned and operated by Copperworks Distilling Co.
DJ Cide will summon the undead with ghoulish grooves and beats that'll keep guests moving all night long. Attendees can sip on frighteningly good craft cocktails courtesy of Copperworks Kenmore while enjoying food from farm-to-table kitchen De La Soil.
Costumes are encouraged.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 24, 2025, 7:00pm
WHERE: Copperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 - Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail
De La Soil is a farm-to-kitchen concept housed within Copperworks Kenmore.
ADMISSION: Free
AGES: All welcome
