Video recordings of candidate forums

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Unlike previous years, most of the candidate forums have been recorded and are available online.

Two forums have been held and recorded for King County Executive.

King County
Alliance for Human Services
Executive Candidates
Thursday, September 25
Video recording

King County
League of Women Voters
Executive Candidates
Thursday, Oct 9, 6:30 - 7:30pm
Video recording

The candidate forum for Lake Forest Park City Council members is here.

Lake Forest Park
League of Women Voters
City Council Candidates
Tuesday, Oct 7, 6:30 - 8pm
Video recording

Note that Ashton McCartney, currently on the council, and a write-in candidate for Position #2, was excluded from the LFP forum. Her campaign page is here.

The Chamber of Commerce held a forum for Shoreline City Council, but it was not recorded. 
Our report is here.

Upcoming candidate forums - to be recorded

Shoreline School Board
Student-led forum
League of Education Voters
Wednesday, Oct 15, 5:30 - 7pm
Register here

Seattle
League of Women Voters  
City Council Candidates - City Wide Positions 8 and 9
Wednesday, Oct 15, 7:00 - 8:30pm

Shoreline City Council
Briarcrest Neighborhood Association
Shoreline Area News
City Council Candidates
Thursday, Oct 16, 6:30 - 8pm

Kenmore City Council
League of Women Voters  
City Council Candidates
Wednesday, Oct 29, 6;30 - 8:00pm

This list will be updated as necessary


