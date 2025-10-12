Video recordings of candidate forums
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Two forums have been held and recorded for King County Executive.
King County
Alliance for Human Services
Executive Candidates
Thursday, September 25
Video recording
King County
League of Women Voters
Executive Candidates
Thursday, Oct 9, 6:30 - 7:30pm
Video recording
The candidate forum for Lake Forest Park City Council members is here.
Lake Forest Park
Thursday, Oct 9, 6:30 - 7:30pm
Video recording
Lake Forest Park
League of Women Voters
City Council Candidates
Tuesday, Oct 7, 6:30 - 8pm
Video recording
Note that Ashton McCartney, currently on the council, and a write-in candidate for Position #2, was excluded from the LFP forum. Her campaign page is here.
The Chamber of Commerce held a forum for Shoreline City Council, but it was not recorded.
Our report is here.
Upcoming candidate forums - to be recorded
Shoreline School Board
Student-led forum
League of Women Voters
City Council Candidates - City Wide Positions 8 and 9
Wednesday, Oct 15, 7:00 - 8:30pm
Shoreline City Council
Briarcrest Neighborhood Association
Shoreline Area News
City Council Candidates
Thursday, Oct 16, 6:30 - 8pm
Kenmore City Council
League of Women Voters
City Council Candidates
Wednesday, Oct 29, 6;30 - 8:00pm
This list will be updated as necessary
