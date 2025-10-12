Boys Tennis: Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway 10-9-2025
10-9-2025
Edmonds Woodway 5 - Shorecrest 2
Singles
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-4, 2-6, 10-7
- Liam Milstead (E) def. Zane Weber 6-2, 6-2
- Erik Alsdorf (E) def. Nathaniel Skonier 6-2, 6-4
- Eli Agol (E) def. Andrew Broweleit 6-0, 6-2
- Miles Garbaccio - Asher Martin (S) def. Joe Menanno-Will Spear 6-0, 6-4
- Logan Rader-Tao Mahoney (E) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 7-5, 6-3
- Benny Huerta-Toshi Gilginis (E) def. Noah Koehler-Micah Koehler 1-5, 6-4, 10-7
