Boys Tennis: Shorecrest v Edmonds Woodway 10-9-2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Boys tennis
10-9-2025
Edmonds Woodway 5 - Shorecrest 2

Singles
  1. Ashton Johnson (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-4, 2-6, 10-7
  2. Liam Milstead (E) def. Zane Weber 6-2, 6-2
  3. Erik Alsdorf (E) def. Nathaniel Skonier 6-2, 6-4
  4. Eli Agol (E) def. Andrew Broweleit 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
  1. Miles Garbaccio - Asher Martin (S) def. Joe Menanno-Will Spear 6-0, 6-4
  2. Logan Rader-Tao Mahoney (E) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 7-5, 6-3
  3. Benny Huerta-Toshi Gilginis (E) def. Noah Koehler-Micah Koehler 1-5, 6-4, 10-7
Coach Rob Mann


