Join us for the Shoreline Council candidate forum on Thursday October 16, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Good morning everybody! I'm hoping to see folks this coming Thursday, October 16, 2025 at our Shoreline City Council Candidates Forum at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, at 14514 20th Ave NE

Forum will be held in community hall in the basement. There is a ramp entrance from 20th Ave.

Doors open at 6pm, and we will start the event at 6:30pm. We'll be wrapping up between 8 and 8:30pm.

New this year, we have an online option! Connect here: Zoom link

Do you have any questions for the candidates? Please send them to me. We'll also have cards to write down questions at the door.

See you,

Sarah
Briarcrest Neighborhood

Posted by DKH at 5:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  