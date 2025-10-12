Donate to canned food drive at Ballinger Thriftway and win a chance at Mariners tickets
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Ballinger Thriftway in Ballinger Village is doing a canned food drive this week for Mariner Tickets to the game this Friday 10/17!
Cans for the Fans
Donate a can of food and receive a raffle ticket! Two sets of winners will receive two tickets to the Mariners play off game on Thursday October 16, 2025
All food donations will go to Concern For Neighbors in Mountlake Terrace.
