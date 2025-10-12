Donate to canned food drive at Ballinger Thriftway and win a chance at Mariners tickets

Sunday, October 12, 2025


Ballinger Thriftway in Ballinger Village is doing a canned food drive this week for Mariner Tickets to the game this Friday 10/17! 

Cans for the Fans

Donate a can of food and receive a raffle ticket! Two sets of winners will receive two tickets to the Mariners play off game on Thursday October 16, 2025

All food donations will go to Concern For Neighbors in Mountlake Terrace



Posted by DKH at 5:24 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  