September 2025 Shoreline Real Estate Market Report





September 2025: 39 homes sold, up from 35 in August but down 4.9% YoY compared to 41 in September 2024 .

Year-to-date: 311 sales in 2025 vs. 367 in 2024, a 15% decline, showing a clear slowdown in activity compared to last year.

September 2025: $830,000, down from $890,000 in August and 2.2% lower YoY than $849,000 in September 2024 .

Year-to-date: $850,000, slightly below $855,000 in 2024, suggesting modest price softening overall.

September 2025: $469, down from $512 in August and 8% lower YoY than $510 in September 2024 .

Year-to-date: $525 in 2025 vs. $521 in 2024, showing a slim 0.8% increase YTD, even though September itself underperformed.

September 2025: Homes averaged 34 days on market , up from 26 in August and 36% longer YoY than 25 days in September 2024 .

Year-to-date: 26 days in 2025 vs. 24 in 2024, reflecting a slightly slower market pace overall this year.

September 2025: 100.13% of list price, up from 99.94% in August , but slightly lower than 100.21% in September 2024 .

Year-to-date: 101.85% in 2025 vs. 102.61% in 2024, confirming a modest decline in bidding strength and competition compared to last year.

The Shoreline market in September 2025 showed sluggish sales volume and softening prices, both compared to last year and relative to last month. The median price slipped to $830,000, while the average price per square foot dropped 8% YoY, marking one of the steeper monthly value declines this year. Homes also took longer to sell, averaging 34 days, a clear increase from both August and September 2024.





Year-to-date numbers confirm the cooling trend: 311 sales in 2025 versus 367 in 2024, with slightly lower prices, a slower pace, and weaker list-to-sale price ratios. While homes are still selling close to list price, the bidding wars and urgency of 2024 have eased, reflecting affordability pressures, high interest rates, and a cautious economic outlook.





Overall, the market is stable but more balanced, with buyers exercising greater leverage and patience, and sellers needing to adjust expectations to align with today’s conditions.









