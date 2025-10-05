Celebrate Banned Book Week and support Books to Prisoners at Third Place Books

Sunday, October 5, 2025


This year during Banned Books Week (October 5-11, 2025) Third Place Books is working with Books To Prisoners Seattle to help get books to prisoners. Buy a book from our wish-list and a generous donor will match your purchase.

Books to Prisoners is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been sending free books to individuals in prison for over 50 years. They do this because they believe that reading is an essential element of education, self-empowerment, and in breaking the cycle of recidivism.

Support this effort by buying a book for Books to Prisoners that will foster a love of reading, or illuminate a new path forward, or supply tools for post-prison success.

Wish List


