Celebrate Banned Book Week and support Books to Prisoners at Third Place Books

Books to Prisoners is a Seattle-based nonprofit that has been sending free books to individuals in prison for over 50 years. They do this because they believe that reading is an essential element of education, self-empowerment, and in breaking the cycle of recidivism.Support this effort by buying a book for Books to Prisoners that will foster a love of reading, or illuminate a new path forward, or supply tools for post-prison success.