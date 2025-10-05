WeatherWatcher: Calm week ahead, September in review
Sunday, October 5, 2025
We have calm weather expected for the next 7 days. Sunny skies and clear nights are forecasted Sunday through Tuesday night.
Temperatures will be cooler than we're used to. High temperatures will be in the upper 50's to mid 60's Sunday and Monday and we might get near 70°F on Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 40's.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday some clouds will move in and bring back the threat of rain showers. We are still expecting mostly sunny skies Wednesday through next weekend with occasional rain showers moving through.
Temperatures Wednesday through Saturday are looking to range in the 60's for high temperatures and 40's for low temperatures.
Last week's highlights:
- High temperature: 73.8°F (Sunday)
- Low temperature: 47.3°F (Friday morning)
- Rainiest day: 0.26 inches (Monday)
- Average temperature: 59.2°F (Historic average for the week is 55.1°F) 4.1°F warmer than normal.
|September daily temperatures compared to average
at the Echo Lake Neighborhood Weather Station.
With the Pacific storm fronts that moved in last week our daily temperatures moved into the above average realm.
For the month of September, we averaged 61.6°F, compared to a historic average of 60.8°F so we were just barely under one degree above the norm overall.
|September rainfall compared to average at the Echo Lake Neighborhood Weather Station.
We also received a pretty good shot of rainfall with 0.49 inches in the bucket as the week finished up. Last week's rain brought the total for September to 1.02 inches, falling far below our average of 2.20 inches.
We only received three significant rain events, arriving on September 14th, 21st, and 29-30th. Some of last week's rain fell on October 1st, so we have 0.14 inches so far going towards October.
I'm generally expecting October to continue the drier than normal trend, but closer to average for rainfall than September was. Longer range forecasts are suggesting we'll make up for all the missed rain in November.
