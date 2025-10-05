WeatherWatcher: Calm week ahead, September in review

We have calm weather expected for the next 7 days. Sunny skies and clear nights are forecasted Sunday through Tuesday night.





Temperatures will be cooler than we're used to. High temperatures will be in the upper 50's to mid 60's Sunday and Monday and we might get near 70°F on Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 40's.





Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday some clouds will move in and bring back the threat of rain showers. We are still expecting mostly sunny skies Wednesday through next weekend with occasional rain showers moving through.





Temperatures Wednesday through Saturday are looking to range in the 60's for high temperatures and 40's for low temperatures.



