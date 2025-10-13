Olympic Fly Fishers present Phil Rowley at October 14, 2025 meeting

Monday, October 13, 2025

Phil Rowley will speak at October 14 meeting
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly presents world renowned stillwater expert, author, and fly designer Phil Rowley live via Zoom Tuesday, October 14, 2025  from 6-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center.. 

Phil’s presentation, “10 Top Mistakes for Fishing Stillwaters and the Top 10 Habits for Successful Stillwater Fishing" will walk us through real-world lessons learned from decades of guiding, teaching and fishing lakes across North America. 

Whether you’re new to fly fishing or an experienced angler, Phil’s insights are clear, practical and grounded in success.

Phil will also leave time for your questions.

The Lake Ballinger Center is at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA, and the doors will open at 5:30pm.

The meeting is open to the public, and no tickets are required
.
For more information about OFF, this meeting, or Phil Rowley please visit our website


