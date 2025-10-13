Olympic Fly Fishers present Phil Rowley at October 14, 2025 meeting

Phil Rowley will speak at October 14 meeting The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly presents world renowned stillwater expert, author, and fly designer The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly presents world renowned stillwater expert, author, and fly designer Phil Rowley live via Zoom Tuesday, October 14, 2025 from 6-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center..





Phil’s presentation, “10 Top Mistakes for Fishing Stillwaters and the Top 10 Habits for Successful Stillwater Fishing" will walk us through real-world lessons learned from decades of guiding, teaching and fishing lakes across North America.





Whether you’re new to fly fishing or an experienced angler, Phil’s insights are clear, practical and grounded in success.



