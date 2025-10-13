Rain doesn't deter protestors on Sunday or plans for No Kings rally on Saturday October 18, 2025

In spite of threatened rain and thunder, almost 60 people came to the Shoreline-Edmonds border to demonstrate against the actions of the Trump government.





Sign wavers have been at this location every Sunday and will continue through October. The exception will be this coming weekend when the No Kings rally will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at the Park at Town Center between Midvale and Aurora just north of N 175th.







Saturday, October 18 - "No Kings/Rise Up!" Shoreline



Come say "no to dictators" at a special "No Kings/Rise Up!" Nationwide Day of Action, Saturday, October 18, 1:30-3pm in Shoreline.

In addition to sign-waving and a march, there will be a family-friendly Kids Area where kids of all ages can make their own signs; a featured activist platform; and a food, toiletries and school supplies donation drive to assist those in need.

The event will be held at the Park at Town Center, on Aurora Ave N just north of N 175th Street (behind the Walgreens, diagonally across from Shoreline City Hall).

This event is organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists but is one of a multitude across the country hoping to send a strong message to Washington, D.C.

Sign up isn’t necessary, but is helpful for planning. Visit mobilize.us/nokings/ or RSVP to EverydayActivistsUSA@gmail.com





Rallies are also planned in Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Seattle and locations across the country.







