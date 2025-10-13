Youth Game Night October 18, 2025 at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore
Monday, October 13, 2025
Ask a friend along. Bring your favorite games. Enjoy playing and socializing. Have fun with friends.
Get to know someone new. Play a new game. Have fun!
We invite parents to stay during the first part of our time to brainstorm and plan for future youth events.
This free event is on October 18, 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6210 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.
For further information, contact the Rev. Theresa Newell, tnewell@redeemer-kenmore.org. For other October events, visit Family Events in October 2025.
