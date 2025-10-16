Invitation to the community: Phantom of the Pipes at St. Dunstan's October 25, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025


Join us at St. Dunstan's on October 25, 2025 at 3pm for a frightfully delightful afternoon of haunted harmonies and mystical myths! 

Storyteller Geoff Poor will transport you to a world of ghosts and ghouls, where spirits of the undead walk amongst us and strange things lurk in the shadows. 

Organist Susanna Valleau, maestro of music macabre, will accompany the journey with music of the eerie and ethereal, ending, of course, with the famous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor. 

Whether you're a fan of ghostly tales, a lover of music, or simply in search of a unique Halloween experience, this Spectacle promises an unforgettable afternoon of thrills and chills.

Costumes are encouraged! Dress up as your favorite ghost or ghoul and bring out your bones. Seasonal treats and prizes for best costume will be shared after the concert. Come along - if you dare!

RSVP at Eventbrite Suggested donation at the door: $20 Adults, $5 Youth

St. Dunstan's is ADA accessible, and designated ADA parking is available in the upper west lot.

722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133


