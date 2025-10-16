Informational dinners at Calvin Presbyterian Church on 3rd Mondays - next one October 20, 2025
Thursday, October 16, 2025
We will feature a local leader or organization who will share about who they are, what they do, and how neighbors can get involved.
On October 20, 2025 from 6 - 7:30pm Vision House will come to share about the work they are doing here in Shoreline with families experiencing homelessness as well as their new Diversion Program which aims to help prevent those at risk of becoming homeless from losing their homes..
Dinner is from 6 - 7:30pm at Calvin Presbyterian Church 18826 3rd Ave NW Shoreline. Free, but RSVP here for planning purposes.
Dinners will be held in Oct, Nov, Jan, Feb, Mar.
November we will be joined by Shoreline Community Care.
