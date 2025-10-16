Jobs: WSDOT Lead Appraiser (PAS5)









See link for more information, including details on how to apply:

This is an expert level eminent domain appraiser position that lends a supporting role to the appraisal division supervisor, leads appraisal department efforts, trains appraisal division personnel, performs valuations/appraisals/reviews, and oversees projects. Right of Way (ROW) must be acquired in compliance with State and Federal Rules prior to advertising transportation projects for construction.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$80,816 – $108,712 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking candidates for our Lead Appraiser in NWR (Northwest Region) Real Estate Services! Northwest region serves King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. This position is responsible for developing scope of work, evaluating suitability, providing technical expertise and direction, and recommending payment for appraiser consultants.